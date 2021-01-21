Lindsey Graham refuses to apologise for peddling Trump election lies

Lindsey Graham sees no reason to apologise for pushing election fraud conspiracies (AP)

Lindsey Graham insists that he and fellow Republicans have nothing to apologise for after months of pushing Donald Trump’s unfounded claims regarding 2020 election fraud.

The South Carolina senator was the former president’s chief supporter in the post-election period, even allegedly attempting to involve himself in the electoral business of a neighbouring state.

Margaret Brennan of CBS News asked Mr Graham if he felt that specific accusations that he tried to influence the vote count in Georgia, which he has called “ridiculous”, warranted an apology. Or if one was required in the broader spirit of things.

The question was met with a defiant: “For what?”

“Is there an apology for the broader misconception, the lies you talked about?” Ms Brennan persisted.

“I mean, do you all need to issue an apology for trying to destroy President Trump's presidency from day one?” scoffed Mr Graham, deflecting the question back to the media.

“I don't think so,” he added, apparently indignant that he should apologise.

“I'm not going to apologise for anything,” he stated, saying that instead he wants to “look forward” and “heal the nation” through working on common goals such as infrastructure and the broken immigration system.

He added: “Starting this presidency with the idea that somebody needs to apologise probably doesn't move us forward.”

Trying to clarify his actions surrounding efforts by the now-former president to try and impact the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, Mr Graham said that he "called the secretary of state [of Georgia] to find out how you could verify signatures. I never suggested that he should change votes.”

A senator from South Carolina has no jurisdiction to interfere in the electoral processes of another state.

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, has said that he was “stunned” to receive a call from Mr Graham.

He felt that the senator was implying that he “look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out” to swing the election to Mr Trump.

