Lindsey Graham says he hasn’t seen ‘smoking gun’ in Republicans' Joe Biden impeachment investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday appeared to brush off House Republicans’ impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden.

Asked about the push on NBC’s "Meet the Press," Graham said “I haven’t really been paying that much attention to it.”

“They have to prove that President Biden somehow financially benefitted from the business enterprises of Hunter Biden. We’ll see,” Graham said, referencing his GOP colleagues in the House. “If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it.”

Republicans have alleged the president financially benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings, though they haven't publicly released evidence backing up the claims. GOP lawmakers in the House voted to formally authorize their impeachment inquiry into the president last week.

The South Carolina lawmaker on Sunday did hit out at Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Graham said Hunter Biden’s argument that his father didn’t know about his business dealings is “falling apart.”

Hunter Biden last week defied a House subpoena and used his congressionally mandated trip to Capitol Hill to lash out at Republicans in rare public comments.

“It’s shameless," Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol building. "There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was involved in my business because it did not happen."

Still, Graham said impeachment investigations aren’t his focus heading into 2024.

"I’m not worried about impeaching the president right now. You know what I’m worried about? Helping the president bring the (Middle) East to a better spot,” Graham said, adding other national priorities such as continuing to support Israel, targeting America’s border policy and more.

Contributing: Ken Tran and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lindsey Graham brushes off GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden