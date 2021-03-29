Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 in case of a 'natural disaster' and 'gangs'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said on "Fox News Sunday" he would use his AR-15 to defend his home if needed, a comment that drew the ire of some gun control advocates.

"If there is a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself," the South Carolina senator told the show's host, Chris Wallace.

"If you have (an AR-15) lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it," he added.

Graham admitted to owning the assault rifle after Wallace asked what was wrong with a serious debate on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

"At the end of the day if you think an assault weapons ban is what the country needs, bring it to the floor of the United States Senate and vote on it. I welcome that debate," Graham said.

Boulder shooting: Motive 'haunting' investigators; police confirm suspect used AR-15-style pistol

'We have to act': Biden calls on Congress to move fast on background checks, assault weapon ban after Boulder shooting

Graham did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

The debate over owning assault weapons returned to the national spotlight after last week's Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting where 10 people were killed.

Graham has long opposed a ban on assault weapons and has openly shared images of himself using one.

The House of Representatives approved two bills that would expand background checks on firearm sales on March 11, and Democratic lawmakers have argued that recent mass shootings prove the need for stricter gun laws.

Gun control advocates were outraged by Graham's comments, including Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose father died from gun violence.

"So now we know that as a US Senator, you have two choices of action during a natural disaster in your state: 1) Fly to Cancun, or 2) Grab your AR-15, barricade your front door and protect yourself from all the ‘gangs.’ Got it," Kerr tweeted Sunday.

Parkland shooting survivor and gun reform advocate Cameron Kasky told MSNBC that Graham's comments prove that gun control with Republican lawmakers is a culture war.

He said the idea of a "tough guy fending away apocalyptic invaders" is a narrative Republicans want "to sell more guns."

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senator Lindsey Graham owns AR-15 gun to protect himself from 'gangs'

Recommended Stories

  • Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60." He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon. That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance." pretty standard. survivalist fanfic coming right from a US senator. https://t.co/EbHFf5iQzv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksInvestigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez CanalMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

  • Lindsey Graham says he owns AR-15 for protection

    "If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself," Graham said.

  • Saints finalizing two-year contract with Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

    The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a two-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs free agent DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, a 2017 NFL draft pick.

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • Chris Wallace Grills Graham on Georgia Voting Law: ‘Why on Earth’ Is It Illegal to Give Voters Water?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace pressed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Republicans’ push to enact voter-suppression laws across the country, asking the senator point-blank on Sunday how it made sense for Georgia to make it illegal to give food and water to citizens waiting in line for hours to vote.Last week, Republicans in Georgia passed a sweeping bill that imposed a whole new slate of voting restrictions, such as new voter ID requirements on absentee ballots, limits on the use of ballot drop boxes, granting the state new powers over county elections, and making it criminal to provide voters with food and water, among other measures.The new Georgia law, which follows President Joe Biden’s victory and a Democratic Senate sweep in the previously solidly red state, is part of a larger GOP effort to pass voter restriction laws across the country. As of February, per the Brennan Center for Justice, state legislators in 43 states have proposed more than 250 voter-suppression bills.Interviewing Graham on Fox News Sunday, Wallace brought up Biden’s strong condemnation of Republicans rushing to restrict voting rights, airing a clip of the president calling the effort “sick” while likening it the Jim Crow era.“Senator, are Republicans going too far in some of these various states?” Wallace asked the South Carolina lawmaker.Graham, who allegedly attempted to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to consider tossing out mail ballots following last year’s presidential election, took offense.“You know what’s sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” Graham huffed. “He said the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era.”Graham went on to call HR 1, the national voting-rights bill that House Democrats recently passed, the “biggest power grab in history” before once again lamenting that Republicans are being painted as racist for restricting voting access.“Any time a Republican does anything, you’re a racist, if you’re a white conservative, you’re a racist,” he fumed. “If you’re a Black Republican, you are either pop or Uncle Tom. They use the racism card to advance the liberalism agenda. HR 1 is sick, not what they’re doing in Georgia.”Wallace, meanwhile, directly confronted Graham about the specific provisions of the Georgia law.“It would limit the number and location of drop boxes. It allows counties to cut off early voting at 5:00 p.m. before a lot of working people get off and could go vote, and this is the one that I think is creating the biggest fuss, it prohibits—it makes it a crime—to give food or drink to voters waiting in line,” the Fox News Sunday moderator noted.“Senator, why on earth, if Americans are willing to wait hours to vote, would you make it a crime for people to come and give them a bottle of water?” Wallace added.“Well, all I can say is that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me, I agree with you there,” Graham conceded, before pivoting back to complaining about HR 1 and expanded mail-in voting.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • Mother Sues Maryland County and Cops Who Handcuffed Black 5-year-old and Repeatedly Encouraged Her to 'Beat Him'

    Another day, another instance of police officers displaying their inability to view Black children as children. The fact that the cops in this instance appear to be Black changes nothing about it being a display of white supremacy at work.

  • Jessica Larmony opening doors, blazing trails as Lions' scouting operations manager

    Former Lions GM Bob Quinn called Jessica Larmony, who handles most of the logistics for the Lions scouting department, "a superstar."

  • Spiders Blanket New South Wales Garden in Intricate Webs

    Thousands of spiders covered a man’s back garden in Kinchela, New South Wales, in an intricate set of webs after heavy rainfall battered Australia’s east coast.Kinchela resident Matt Lovenfosse recorded footage of his garden covered in webs after the spiders emerged from nearby Kinchela Creek in a bid to escape rising floodwaters.Lovenfosse previously posted footage of thousands of spiders in his back garden as they scuttled to safety.Weather warnings and evacuation orders were in place for swathes of New South Wales late in March, amid days of severe flooding in the state. Credit: Matt Lovenfosse via Storyful

  • Stanford's Anna Wilson finds joy, purpose in defense. We should celebrate her for it.

    Anna Wilson has blossomed into one of the nation’s best defenders. Now, Russell Wilson's little sister could help Stanford to a national title.

  • Record vaccine rollouts boost Biden’s approval numbers

    The majority of Americans, including Republicans, approve of President Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

  • 'The whole world is watching'

    Derek Chauvin's murder trial begins. The ship stuck in the Suez Canal is free. It's Monday's news.

  • DNC Chair Jaime Harrison vows to fight GOP efforts to restrict voting access

    DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to lay out the plan from Democrats to fight GOP efforts to make it harder to vote. Harrison calls the tactics from Republicans “Jim Crow 2.0.” This comes as advocates in Georgia are putting pressure on businesses to speak out against the state’s new law.

  • Growing calls for boycott of Georgia-based businesses over voting law

    Critics of Georgia’s restrictive voting law are putting pressure on businesses based in the state to publicly oppose the law.

  • In Tender Mercies, Robert Duvall made a low-key spiritual conversion

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week, ahead of Easter, we’re looking at films about Christianity.

  • New York City ends qualified immunity for police officers

    Former NYC police commissioner Howard Safir joins 'Fox Report' to discuss plans for police reform in the Big Apple

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar as five more protesters killed

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. At least two people were killed in the Yangon district of South Dagon when security forces moved in to clear protesters' barricades, residents said.

  • The door is open for Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

    The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar."Last year was a terrible Easter, without people, closed doors. This year is much better, the door is open, we don't have a lot of people but we feel more hopeful that things will become better," the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters as he emerged from the church flanked by clerics and worshippers carrying palm fronds."The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life," Pizzaballa said.

  • U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

    The United Nations will urge international donors to pledge up to $10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. In the fifth annual conference to keep Syrians refugees from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union will seek $4.2 billion for people inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts in the Middle East. Some 24 million people need basic aid, a rise of four million over the past year and the highest number yet since a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 led to civil war.