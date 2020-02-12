Lindsey Graham says Trump shouldn't have tweeted about Stone sentencing, but he won't call on Barr to testify about reversal

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wishes President Trump hadn't tweeted about the initial sentencing recommendation for his longtime adviser Roger Stone, but he doesn't seem overly concerned about the fallout.

Graham on Wednesday said Trump should've restrained from posting about an ongoing case. "I've told him that," he said.

Still, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee added he doesn't think the Justice Department's reversal of the original seven to nine year recommendation after Trump's public complaint is worth looking into. He said Attorney General William Barr won't be called in to testify about it, even though several prominent Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) have called for Barr to do just that.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, thinks Barr should either resign or be impeached for the Justice Department's conduct, let alone come in and testify before the Senate.









Congress must act immediately to rein in our lawless Attorney General. Barr should resign or face impeachment. And Congress should use spending power to defund the AG’s authority to interfere with anything that affects Trump, his friends, or his elections. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 12, 2020

