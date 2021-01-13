Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.

After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.

In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.

Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again.

.@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he’s opposed to impeachment, saying it’s “the last thing the country needs.”

Also includes this line: “As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better.” pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021

