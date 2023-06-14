Lindsey Graham Slammed After Saying GOP Won't Accept Jan. 6 Indictment For Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) denied he wasn’t in a Trump-worshipping cult on Tuesday, only to inadvertently suggest he may be in one a day later.

The South Carolina Republican suggested on Wednesday that if the Department of Justice indicted Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the GOP would consider it a “major outrage.”

“If the special counsel indicts President Trump in Washington, DC for anything related to January 6th, that will be considered a major outrage by Republicans because you could convict any Republican of anything in Washington DC,” Graham told reporters. “I fear that’s where this is going, as sort of an insurance policy.”

Lindsey Graham warns: "If the special counsel indicts President Trump in Washington, DC for anything related to January 6th, that will be considered a major outrage by Republicans because you could convict any Republican of anything in Washington DC." pic.twitter.com/5fYGwsy6o1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 14, 2023

Trump was indicted on Tuesday on charges that he retained and then conspired to hide from authorities documents containing some of the country’s most highly sensitive secrets.

He was also charged in April with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in connection with an alleged scheme to cover up two affairs with hush money payments in order “to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

So far, the former president has not been charged for any alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, the House Select committee has referred Trump to the Justice Department on four criminal charges: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection against the United States.

Although Graham has worked as a lawyer, many Twitter users noted that his comments suggested he is not someone who is particularly fond of the rule of law.

One person did try to help Graham by reminding him of a past comment he made about Trump that turned out, sadly, to be quite accurate.

