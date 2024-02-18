Lindsey Graham: Time to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wants to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, the most prominent of Russian President Vladimir Putin's opponents, died in a high-security prison near the Arctic Circle in Russia on Friday, the federal prison service announced. While the prison service said he died after losing consciousness following a walk, there was immediate, widespread speculation — including from President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — that Putin was behind Navalny's death. A spokesperson for Navalny confirmed Saturday that he had died.

“Navalny was one of the bravest people I ever met. When he went back to Russia he had to know he was going to be killed by Putin, and he was murdered by Putin,” Graham said Sunday during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“Why don't we do this: I just got off the phone with two Democratic senators. Let's make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. Let’s make them pay a price for killing Navalny.”



There are four countries currently labeled as state sponsors of terrorism by the United States: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. The designation comes with a battery of sanctions, including restrictions on foreign assistance and a ban on defense exports and sales.

Graham said Sunday that legislation adding Russia to the list could come as early as this week.

“President Biden told Putin, if something happens to Navalny, you're going to pay a price. President Biden, I agree with you, the price they should pay is to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism,” Graham said.

Navalny, 47, was repeatedly targeted in recent years, and was subject to imprisonment and poisoning. A nerve agent was found “in and on” his body in 2020, sparking international backlash and leading the Biden administration to place new sanctions on Russia.

Navalny’s death comes a month before a presidential election in Russia, where Putin is set to extend his more than two-decade domination of the country.