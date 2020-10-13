Lindsey Graham used Barrett's hearing to complain about his Senate opponent's massive fundraising hauls

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) faltering campaign finances are clearly weighing on him.

As Senate Judiciary Committee chair, Graham was in charge of leading the first day of questioning in Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday. But within his first few minutes of speaking, Graham already brought up an issue that admittedly had nothing to do with Barrett: his Senate opponent's massive fundraising haul.

Over the weekend, Democrat Jaime Harrison announced he'd raised an overwhelming $57 million in the third quarter of this year as he seeks to unseat Graham. That was easily the largest single-quarter Senate fundraising gain in history, and it's clearly weighing on Graham's mind.

After predicting Monday that Harrison's haul might spark a "backlash" from South Carolinians who think he's "trying to buy the state," Graham took a different approach to the issue during Barrett's hearing. He brought up the Citizens United Supreme Court case that okayed massive corporate donations to candidates, and then addressed Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who is staunchly opposed to the Citizens United decision. "Me and you are going to get closer and closer on regulating money," Graham said, because "I can tell you there is a lot of money being raised in this campaign and I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from."







Sen. Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham uses his time to talk about his own race through a Citizens United question: "I can tell you there is a lot of money being raised in this campaign. I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from. BUT, that's not your problem." pic.twitter.com/gvQUveEo5L — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

The Supreme Court deal is done

The winning re-election argument Trump could have made

Trump is shockingly bad at this

