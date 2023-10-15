Lindsey Graham warns Iran over Israel-Hamas conflict: 'If you escalate this war, we're coming for you'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham , R-S.C., gave a stark warning to Iran Sunday, telling the country to stay out of the war between Israel and Hamas, warning Iran that if Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, escalates the war, “we’re coming for you.”

“Here's my message. If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the − to the State of Israel, existential in nature,” Graham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business. Iran, if you escalate this war, we're coming for you.”

Iran has denied any involvement in Hamas’ attack on Israel but has warned that if Israel’s siege on Gaza continues, Hezbollah could "cause a huge earthquake" in Israel, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian said

Graham dismissed Iran’s defense, saying it is “laughable” that Tehran could not be involved in the war.

“93% of Hezbollah and Hamas’ money comes from Iran. They're the source of the problem. They're the great evil.” Graham said. “So, if Hezbollah escalates against Israel, it will be because Iran told them to. Then Iran, you're in the crosshairs of the United States and Israel.”

U.S. officials have yet to discover direct evidence implicating Iran in Hamas’ attack on Israel, but the U.S. has frozen $6 billion in Iranian assets that were recently transferred to Tehran in a prisoner swap deal in September.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republican Lindsey Graham warns Iran to stay out of Israel, Hamas war