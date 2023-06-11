Lindsey Graham Yells Back at George Stephanopoulos for Cutting Off Hillary Clinton Tirade: ‘Let Me Finish!’

Lindsey Graham was one fired-up Donald Trump devotee the minute George Stephanopoulos introduced him on Sunday’s “This Week,” immediately contrasting Trump’s indictment with Hillary Clinton’s emails, and when the ABC journalist tried to get him back on track, the South Carolina Senator went ballistic.

After Stephanopoulos mentioned the 37 criminal counts Trump faces for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, he asked Graham if he believed Trump when he said he did nothing wrong. And, with that, Graham’s deflection began, attempting to turn the spotlight on Clinton’s use of a private server when she was Secretary of State.

“Here is what I believe: we live in an America where if you are the Democratic candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State, you can set up a private server in your basement,” Graham said.

Stephanopoulos interrupted, saying that Graham wasn’t answering his question. With that, the Republican Senator went off.

“No! Let me finish! This is ridiculous!” he shouted. “I’m trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show!”

A clearly riled Graham continued to go all-in on the “absolutely ridiculous” espionage charge against Trump, comparing it again to Clinton’s accused improper handling of emails, for which Graham said “not a damn thing happened to [Mrs. Clinton].” Stephanopoulos responded, “She was fully investigated and the investigation found no intentional holding back [of documents].”

That seemed to further inflame Graham, who shot back, “Yeah, right.” To that, Stephanopoulos pointed out that Trump was president for four years, and his administration had plenty of time to bring a case against her.

