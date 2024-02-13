Lindsey Graham Yells At Polish Prime Minister's Tweet On Senate Floor

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined a unique list of luminaries on Sunday when he decided to yell at an inanimate object on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

During a Senate session discussion of a bill that would provide $95.3 billion in foreign aid to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, the South Carolina Republican called out a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made last week.

The post criticized the reluctance of GOP politicians to provide aid to Ukraine to help their war against Russia, with Tusk writing: “Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you.”

Graham was so bothered by Tusk’s post that he had it printed out on a big piece of stock paper and placed on a tripod so he could argue with it instead of addressing Tusk directly on X.

“To the Prime Minister of Poland, I could care less what you think. To the Prime Minister of Poland, if Ronald Reagan were alive today, we wouldn’t have this broken border,” he said.

Here’s a video of Graham’s exchange with Tusk’s post.

“To the Prime Minister of Poland: I could care less what you think”



Lindsey Graham lashed out at the Polish PM, for criticizing Senate Republicans blocking aid for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rMJI7zoEGG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2024

The Senate ended up passing the legislation on Tuesday, but Graham’s performative arguing with Tusk’s post put him in a class with other famous, old and pissed-off dudes, including Clint Eastwood, who yelled at an empty chair representing Barack Obama at the 2012 Republican Convention, and “The Simpsons’” Abe Simpson, whose angry fist shaking at a cloud became a popular internet meme.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tusk had not commented on Graham yelling at a giant paperboard printout of the post. But, not surprisingly, other people had thoughts.

Lindsey Graham said "if Ronald Reagan were alive today, we wouldn't have this broken border." Conservatives HATE that Reagan gave amnesty to undocumented immigrants with IRCA and they think it did not do enough to secure the US-Mexico border.

