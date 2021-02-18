Lindsey Vonn and Ex-Fiancé P.K. Subban List Beverly Hills Home for $7.2 Million

Andrea Park
Now that Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban’s relationship has come to an end, so too has their stint as co-homeowners. According to Mansion Global, the pair put the Beverly Hills home they purchased in April 2020 on the market this week, with an asking price of $7.175 million.

The single-story Italian-style home spans more than 5,500 square feet of living space atop a half-acre lot, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a main suite with sitting area, office, dual bathrooms, and walk-in closets. The property’s living and dining areas boast a sleek, minimalistic design, with crisp white walls, grand columns, and soaring ceilings with embedded skylights. Those details carry over to the kitchen, which holds two large marble islands, professional-quality appliances, and light wood cabinetry. Much of the home’s furniture and art was custom-designed for the space and is reportedly available for purchase with the property.

The back of the home is lined with covered patio space, leading out to a large rectangular pool with inset circular spa. A guesthouse fully equipped with kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom is also under construction in the backyard. The entire abode and its lush green lawns are kept away from prying eyes by thick hedges, tall palm trees, and a gated front driveway.

The Olympic gold medalist—who is also currently in the process of selling off another L.A. home—and the New Jersey Devils hockey player bought the home for $6.75 million last spring, not long after announcing their engagement in August 2019. In a pair of since-deleted Instagram posts at the end of December 2020, however, Vonn and Subban announced their decision to “move forward separately.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

