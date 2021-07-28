Lindsie Chrisley allegedly hurls drink at brother Chase’s friend in Atlanta bar

Todd Chrisley’s daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, was the subject of a police report after she allegedly hurled a drink at one of her brother’s friends inside of an Atlanta bar over the weekend.

According to the filing obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old allegedly threw a glass that contained a drink at her brother Chase Chrisley’s pal, Austin Duriez, for an "unexplained reason." The weaponized beverage allegedly struck Duriez in the head.

Duriez said he flagged down a bouncer who he informed of the situation and the employee escorted Chrisley out of the establishment around 1 a.m. local time, per the outlet, citing the report.

"Her brother is one of my close friends and I don’t even know her that well," Duriez said in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ. "Anytime I run into her, she goes crazy. It’s nothing personal with me, it’s about her family stuff."

According to the report, he also called Lindsie the "outcast" of the family. Additionally, he claimed that "she hates her brother, so my association with him is causing her to lash out at me."

However, Lindsie’s attorneys told TMZ that while she "may have gestured toward Duriez as if to throw the drink," only "a tiny bit" of liquid likely landed on him.

The attorney also accused Duriez of allegedly "accosting" Lindsie and her group of friends and further alleged that "one of her friends had to push him off her." Her lawyer also maintained that it was in fact, Duriez who was the one allegedly escorted out of the bar.

Lindsie’s attorney had no comment when reached by Fox News.

In 2019, Lindsie accused Todd and Chase Chrisley of attempting to extort her with a sex video of her and "Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes. However, her sister Savannah Chrisley, 23, said at the time that the tape never existed and no one has publicly said they have seen it.

"It's extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn't even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame," Savannah snapped in an interview obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

She added that if a tape did exist, their father would have tried feverishly to keep it from ever seeing the light of day.

"If anything, he would try to help her, because that is something you should be embarrassed about," Savannah said. "It's extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that's trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn't on the show and didn't get the attention that she wanted."

"I stand behind my mom and dad. I know how they've raised us and the values they taught us," she added. "So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves."

Throughout the tape and alleged tax fraud and evasion case that loomed over the family, Todd was publicly forgiving of Lindsie, whom he had accused of playing a part in the allegations being levied against him and his wife Julie.

"She will always be my daughter, that will never change," he said at the time. "She is my firstborn child, and she is loved, and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say regardless of whether or not it's true or not; she is forgiven. She is forgiven for what's happened in the last week to 10 days. She is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She's forgiven for what she's gonna do today, and tomorrow."