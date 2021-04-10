Lindstrom, Minn., man arrested for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Apr. 10—A 26-year-old Lindstrom, Minn., man was arrested by the FBI on Friday morning for his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jonah E. Westbury made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon, April 9, 2021, on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonah Westbury, 26, of Lindstrom, Minnesota was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents today on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/NwERjQEWgC

— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) April 9, 2021

Westbury is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Westbury is the third Minnesotan to be arrested in connection the Capitol riots.

On Thursday, 39-year-old Victoria C. White, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

For more information on this case, please visit https://t.co/fGoR0bqD7G @USAO_DC @FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/6sPSQ88Ab4

— U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) April 9, 2021

She was released on conditions.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 31, of Moorhead, Minn., appeared in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on March 19. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A judge set his bond at $25,000. He has been released on the condition that he promises to appear at his next court date.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.