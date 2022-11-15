Line of contact is approaching large occupied cities in Luhansk Oblast

Heavy fighting is going on in Luhansk Oblast, but Ukrainian defenders are gradually advancing closer to large cities of the oblast, including Rubizhne and Kreminna.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Quite fierce and heavy fighting is going on in Luhansk Oblast now. But we read in local media that the local residents can hear the fighting near large cities quite loudly, both in Rubizhne and Kreminna. This means that a line of contact is gradually advancing to our large cities."

Details: The Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration has added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot advance rapidly in Luhansk Oblast as the Russians have managed to prepare themselves a bit there. "They have constructed fortifications, dug trenches there, and brought in their reserves," he said.

According to Haidai, there are a lot of occupiers in the oblast at the moment, and even though they are inexperienced soldiers, they still pose a mortal danger.

Additionally, the fact that all occupied territories are full of mines also slows down the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Haidai has added that Luhansk Oblast is littered with the corpses of Russians; uneducated new conscripts cannot survive more than one battle. The occupiers do not take the bodies of the killed; moreover, they sometimes leave the injured soldiers, too.

However, despite the heavy losses, the Russians continue drawing down their reserves in Luhansk Oblast, summed up the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!