Line of Duty: All you need to know to get up to speed for series six

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty
Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty

Line of Duty, BBC One's hit drama about police corruption, returns to our screens on Sunday 21 March.

The sixth series will introduce Kelly Macdonald as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder.

Written by Jed Mercurio, the series has earned a devoted following thanks to its shocking plot twists, edge-of-the-seat moments and starry ensemble.

DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin), Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar)
Series six sees the AC-12 team joined by DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin)

But if you haven't watched it before or need a reminder of the plot, look no further - here's a handy bluffer's guide to series one to five.

Warning: this article contains plot spoilers. Do not read on if you do not want to find out what occurred in previous series of Line of Duty.

SERIES ONE (2012)

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Lennie James in Line of Duty
The first series saw Tony Gates (Lennie James) investigated by Arnott and Fleming

After refusing to participate in a cover-up, DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) is recruited by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), head of anti-corruption unit AC-12.

His first assignment is to investigate DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James), a high-flying officer with a suspiciously impressive success rate.

With the help of undercover officer Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Arnott discovers Tony has indeed been covering up for a deadly hit and run.

Realising his career is over, Tony takes his own life - but the corruption does not die with him.

Another officer in his team, DS Matthew "Dot" Cottan (Craig Parkinson), is revealed to be an inside man for gangster John "Tommy" Hunter (Brian McCardle).

Yet Dot - also known as "The Caddy" - is better than Tony at covering his tracks...

Shocking moments: Tony's girlfriend Jackie (Gina McKee) having her throat cut; Arnott being tortured; Gates killing himself.

Memorable dialogue: "You take a shot at the king, make sure you kill him, son!" (Tony Gates to Steve Arnott)

SERIES TWO (2014)

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Keeley Hawes in Line of Duty
The second series saw DI Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes) come under suspicion

A police convoy is ambushed by two gunmen who leave three officers dead and their prisoner hospitalised.

The prisoner, who is later killed along with another officer, is revealed to be Tommy Hunter, who had been under witness protection.

DI Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes), who had been in charge of the convoy, comes under suspicion and narrowly survives a murder attempt.

It is later revealed that she's a pawn in a plan cooked up by Cottan and his criminal associates, who wanted Tommy silenced in order to protect Dot's secret identity.

The series ends with Denton in prison and Cottan installed at AC-12, safely hiding in plain sight...

Shocking moments: DC Georgia Trotman (Jessica Raine) being thrown out of a window; Denton attacking a neighbour with a bottle.

Memorable dialogue: "People have underestimated me my whole life!" (Lindsay Denton)

SERIES THREE (2016)

Vicky McClure, Daniel Mays and Martin Compston in Line of Duty
A shooting involving Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays) kicked off the third season

A police raid ends with Sergeant Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays) gunning down a suspect in cold blood, then making it look as if the dead man shot first.

Danny is then himself killed, but not before alerting Fleming to the existence of a list of people involved in a child abuse ring.

Finding the list and seeing Tommy Hunter's name on it, Cottan destroys it while making it look as if Steve is the mysterious "Caddy".

But he is finally exposed by DI Denton who, having been acquitted of conspiracy to murder, dies at his hand emailing the list to AC-12.

After a lengthy interrogation, Cottan escapes, only to die, semi-heroically, stopping Fleming being shot by one of his associates.

The series ends with Steve returning to duty, the chief abuser being convicted and Kate receiving both a commendation and a promotion.

Shocking moments: Danny's death scene; Cottan killing Denton; Cottan taking a bullet for Fleming.

Memorable dialogue: "We gather evidence and the people decide. They've decided she didn't do it because you couldn't keep it in your pants!" (Kate Fleming to Steve Arnott)

SERIES FOUR (2016)

Thandie Newton, Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty
Thandie Newton took centre stage in series four

Under pressure to catch a serial killer, DCI Roz Huntley could do without forensic coordinator Tim Ifield (Jason Watkins) questioning the evidence against the suspect.

He takes his concerns to AC-12 and Kate Fleming goes undercover to investigate Huntley. Suspecting Ifield has shopped her, Huntley confronts him at his home.

Huntley returns to work with a concealed hand injury. Ifield is then discovered dead, with three fingers amputated.

Taking charge of the crime scene, Huntley implicates Ifield in another murder. Her husband refuses to confirm her alibi and falls under suspicion himself. A man in a balaclava throws Steve Arnott down a flight of stairs.

Huntley has to have her hand amputated and is arrested for killing Tim Ifield. Her solicitor is found to be linked to "Balaclava Man" - as is Huntley's boss, Assistant Chief Constable Derek Hilton.

A recording of Cottan's deathbed declaration reveals he was promoted by a corrupt copper whose name begins with H. Is this the newly deceased Hilton... or could it be Ted Hastings?

Shocking moments: Huntley and Ifield's fight; Arnott being attacked.

Memorable dialogue: "This is beginning to feel like a life's work!" (Ted Hastings)

SERIES FIVE (2019)

Stephen Graham in Line of Duty
Stephen Graham is revealed to be "Balaclava Man" in series five

When a police convoy is hijacked by an organised crime group (OCG), AC-12 suspect undercover police are involved.

They're right. The raid was masterminded by DS John Corbett (Stephen Graham), who has been posing as a criminal in order to identify the mysterious H.

Before Corbett can unmask H, he is betrayed by second-in-command Lisa McQueen (Rochenda Sandall) and brutally murdered.

The ensuing fall-out sees Ted Hastings suspended, investigated and charged with conspiracy by DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin).

During a tense interrogation, Hastings turns the tables by exposing lawyer Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) as part of the OCG.

The series ends with Hastings back in charge at AC-12, McQueen given immunity and Ryan Pilkington, Corbett's killer, inducted as a student police officer.

Shocking moments: Corbett's murder; Biggeloe being attacked.

Memorable dialogue: "I'm just trying to get to the truth. The top brass, they don't want me to succeed!" (John Corbett)

Line of Duty is on BBC One at 21:00 GMT on Sunday 21 Marc

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • "Climate facts are back" on the EPA website

    After being removed from the website four years ago, "climate facts are back," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said.

  • Analysis: Europe's COVID setbacks risk another summer travel washout

    Europe's airlines and travel sector are bracing for a second lost summer, with rebound hopes increasingly challenged by a hobbled COVID-19 vaccine rollout, resurgent infections and new lockdowns. "If there's no confidence there, demand just doesn't come back," said Dublin-based Alton Aviation consultant Leah Ryan, who expects the bad news on vaccines and lockdowns to hurt already weak bookings. As well as new lockdowns, the summer outlook has been dented by rising infections in Greece and elsewhere and a damaging suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccine by a number of European countries, over health fears rejected by the European Medicines Agency.

  • Telegraph readers on the EU vaccine row: 'The EU won’t get out of this mess, even by the summer''

    As another vaccine row engulfs the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen has been accused of acting like a dictator for threatening to seize factories, waive patents and ban vaccine exports to the UK unless Boris Johnson surrenders British coronavirus jabs to the EU. With post-Brexit relations seemingly at a breaking point, the EU’s vaccine strategy could have a detrimental impact on its own pandemic recovery as well as Britain's vaccine supplies. Has the EU overstepped the mark and what should Britain do next? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'There is going to be such a backlash across the EU' @Ealing Ealing: "The view from my relatives in Italy is that the EU is posturing idiotically to try and save face. There is going to be such a backlash across the EU against both the national governments and the detested European Commission, or there would be if any democratic possibilities existed in the latter case." 'This could be a defining moment in the downfall of the EU' @Ian Forbes: "When will the penny drop for Ursula von der Leyen and her EU Commission colleagues? The more that they mess up on this fiasco, and dig themselves deeper into the abyss, the greater the ascendency of EU scepticism and Brexit-like views across the EU. "These actions by the unelected Mrs von der Leyen could be a defining moment in the downfall of the once-mighty European Union." 'We are seeing the reason why we wanted to be divorced from the EU' @Gwyn Jones: "I sincerely hope as a government, and a country, that we are taking steps behind the scenes, through increased investment in the key area of manufacturing, which is of financial and of economic importance, so that in the medium-term we can minimise any future reliance on the EU. "We are seeing demonstrated, not for the first time, the reason we wanted to be divorced and rid of this lot. We have already witnessed an increasing cooperation with other global trading partners and this should be accelerated as quickly and as practically possible."

  • Woman Who Falsely Claimed to Be Pete Davidson's Wife Is Arrested for Trespassing in His Home

    Michelle Mootreddy, 24, who falsely claimed earlier this week to have married Pete Davidson, was arrested on March 18 after she allegedly entered his Staten Island home, E! News has learned.

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Armie Hammer: US actor accused of rape

    The Call Me By Your Name star denies the allegations, saying the relationship was consensual.

  • Krejci scores 700th point, Bruins extend Sabres’ skid to 13

    David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday night to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • House votes to revive Equal Rights Amendment for women despite legal questions

    Democrats have made reviving the Equal Rights Amendment a priority but congressional action to change ratification deadline faces legal hurdles.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Twitter says it made an error in suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene's account

    Twitter says its automated technology made an "error" in suspending Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) account for 12 hours, which began around 1 a.m. Friday morning, according to her office.Why it matters: Greene's office on Friday alleged that Twitter gave "no explanation" as to why the account had been suspended. A Twitter spokesperson told Axios on Friday that our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error," adding, "This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A resolution introduced on Friday to expel Greene from the House, led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), has over 70 cosponsors. But the measure is a long-shot without Republican support. Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments. She's also caused several upsets in the House by calling for motions to adjourn while there is still business to be done, prompting time-consuming votes. Greene, whose account was also suspended in January, has faced backlash for her controversial comments and previous support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Soleil Moon Frye remembers the 'Punky Brewster' episode that 'traumatized so many'

    Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her favorite "Punky Brewster" episodes in an interview with TODAY.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • George W Bush said the Capitol riot left him 'sick to my stomach' and called the Trump supporters responsible 'hostile forces'

    Former President George W Bush gave a damning assessment of the Capitol rioters, but said he has hope for democracy, in a Texas Tribune interview.