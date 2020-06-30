Service Line Portfolio Management In Pandemic Recovery Planning--Making The Tough Decisions: An OPEN MINDS Web Briefing On July 2

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the web briefing, Service Line Portfolio Management In Pandemic Recovery Planning—Making The Tough Decisions. In the web briefing, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate George Braunstein, RN, FACHE, will share how health and human service executive teams can reassess their service line portfolio to maximize revenue in the short-term and achieve stronger market positioning in the post-crisis "new normal."

"Never has portfolio management been more challenging. Executive teams need to look at each service and make the tough decisions about what will improve sustainability as part of an organizational recovery plan," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The key is to understand the current performance of service lines—and project each service line's competitive advantage and margin for the year ahead. It is a challenging, but necessary, exercise."

In the web briefing, Mr. Braunstein will share how executive teams can establish realistic business goals and strategically examine service portfolios to assess, analyze, and implement programs that will foster growth in the new normal. In addition, executives will learn how to:

Shape service lines as business units that are responsive to market needs

Find cost-effective implementation approaches

Understand the needs of all stakeholders—payers, government agencies, and consumers

Develop a traditional service line portfolio management model

Build a new service line portfolio for changing market conditions while restructuring services and negotiating with payers

Registration is free and exclusive to members of the OPEN MINDS Circle with Elite-level access. Contact 855-559-6827 or info@openminds.com for access.

The July 2 web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Recovery, designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for managing through a crisis and developing a post-disruption plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide real-time technical assistance.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

