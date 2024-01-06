Line of showers and storms make their way through Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-11.mp4

A line of showers and storms is working its way through Central Florida on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said.

There will be some lingering cloud coverage once the rain moves south and offshore, Covey said. There will also be very breezy conditions, with winds reaching 15 mph to 20 mph.

The high today will be 76 degrees and the low will be 62 degrees.