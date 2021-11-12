Line of storms moves from the Plains to the East Coast
A line of thunderstorms along a cold front steadily progressed from the heartland across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and into the eastern U.S. on Nov. 11, with severe impacts in some areas.
A line of thunderstorms along a cold front steadily progressed from the heartland across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and into the eastern U.S. on Nov. 11, with severe impacts in some areas.
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald suddenly sank in Canadian (Ontario) waters 530 feet (160 metres) deep after encountering a severe storm on Lake Superior.
Forecasters recommended clearing storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris to help prevent street and yard flooding.
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
If a storm develops, it would be Adria, the first name on the supplemental list of names issued by the World Meteorological Organization.
On a sunny morning in mid-August, a couple hiked into the Sierra National Forest with their baby daughter and disappeared. The couple, Ellen Chung, 30, and Jonathan Gerrish, 45, were seasoned hikers who lived in Central California. So when the bodies of the couple and their daughter and dog were found Aug. 17, less than 2 miles from their car, and with no obvious injuries, investigators were mystified. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Maybe they drank water poisoned by
A strong autumn storm could bring brief moderate to heavy snow squalls Friday across Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee area.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Shipping companies and logistics officials say the logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is showing some signs of improving in response to recent measures.
November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. "A cold front associated with a strong storm system which will track northeastward out of the Plains before heading into south-central Canada later this week is expected to reach the Eastern Seaboard Friday," sai
A snow crab was sold for 5 million yen (around $44,000) at the Kanazawa seaport in Japan during the season’s first auction. The auction: On Nov. 6, the large male snow crab that was sold for millions of yen passed every criterion of Ishikawa Prefecture's fisheries cooperative, reported NHK World-Japan. According to The Japan News, it is also the first snow crab certified under the “Kagayaki” brand, which is noted for its high quality.
Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?
More than 20 earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina in 2021.
A handful of rivers and creeks could overflow onto roads and low-lying areas due to heavy rain.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Snowstorms have wreaked havoc in northeast China this week, with record snowfall in some parts snarling traffic, disrupting train services and raising concerns about power supplies as temperatures plunge, state media reported on Wednesday. Traffic in Liaoning province has been severely disrupted, with the majority of expressway toll stations shut as of Tuesday. Since the arrival of a cold wave on Sunday, temperatures in northeastern China had plunged by as much as 14 degrees Celsius in certain areas by Tuesday.
Experts believe the rock weighed about 45 pounds.
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
The chance for a snow sighting begins between 2-4 a.m. Saturday and continues sporadically through Sunday night.
Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. “I wanted somewhere my children can have the same upbringing as I had, so they can run free,” said Eves, 72, who built a caravan park in the village that he still runs with his son. Predicting faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms due to global warming, the government said it could only afford to keep defending the village for another 40 years.
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.