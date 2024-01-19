Line Thirty-Nine opens for business

Jan. 19—Meridian business leaders and elected officials gathered at Line Thirty-Nine Nutrition off of Highway 39 on Friday to welcome the new business to town with a ribbon cutting.

Line Thirty-Nine, which is located at 4833 MS-39, next to Encore Dance Company and Trinity Lutheran Church, offers an array of loaded teas, smoothies and coffees to meet everyone's nutritional needs. Their menu includes items for those counting calories, limiting carbs, bulking up on protein or needing a jolt of caffeine to get through the day.

Meridian City Council President Joe Norwood Jr. said the city was glad to see the new business come to town.

"On behalf of the City Council, we'd like to thank you for choosing Meridian, and we'd like to welcome you to Meridian and wish you the best," he said. "If you need anything from us, just give us a call."

Taylor Skinner, who opened Line Thirty-Nine Nutrition with her husband, Wesley, said she grew up in Meridian and believes in the strength of its community.

"Meridian really is my hope, and it's a big part of who I am, and I believe there is so much life and light left in this city," she said. "And we believe in that. We believe in the community that this city has, and we're just excited to be a part of that."

Matt Schanrock, director of Meridian Main Street for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, which organized Friday's ribbon cutting, said the EMBDC was grateful for the Skinners' investment in the community and looked forward to seeing the business grow.

"On behalf of the EMBDC, thank you for investing in Meridian," he said. "If there is anything you guys need, don't hesitate to call or reach out."

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com