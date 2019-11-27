LINE-X Partners With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to Raise Much-Needed Funds Through Holiday Season

-- Third Annual Fundraising Event from Nov. 25, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020 Set to Exceed Previous Campaigns with the Help of More than 500 Franchises Throughout North America --

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in powerful protective coatings, renowned spray-on bedliners and first-rate truck accessories – has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for the third consecutive year by renewing its commitment to help end childhood cancer. During the fundraising campaign, which kicked off today and runs through Jan. 3, 2020, the LINE-X Corporation with the help of more than 500 franchise locations in the US and Canada, will donate $10 for each bedliner sold with a minimum donation of $100,000 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. LINE-X is also raising funds through the sale of special LINE-X/St. Jude branded apparel and text code donations.

LINE-X and participating franchisees will collectively donate $10 to St. Jude for every LINE-X bedliner sold from Nov. 25, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020 . During the checkout process, LINE-X customers will also have the opportunity to make a personal donation to St. Jude to further the efforts to end childhood cancer.





to for every LINE-X bedliner sold from to . During the checkout process, LINE-X customers will also have the opportunity to make a personal donation to to further the efforts to end childhood cancer. Fans of the LINE-X brand as well as past customers can also get involved by purchasing limited-edition co-branded apparel and merchandise at LINEXMerch.com. A portion of all sales made during the fundraising period will be donated to St. Jude .





. Back again is the text donation option for LINE-X fans and customers. Donations can be made by texting "LINE-X" or "LINEX" to 626262.

"LINE-X is honored to be partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for a third-consecutive year to help end childhood cancer. With the incredible success we've had over the past two years, I am very confident we will exceed our past totals and raise even more money for this tremendous organization," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "What makes this fundraising campaign even better is that it brings together our dedicated network of franchise owners and gives them a way to show their support to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude. 'Protecting what matters most' remains LINE-X's highest priority and we couldn't be more impressed with everyone's participation."

"The holidays are a special time of the year and we have no doubt the LINE-X corporation, its franchises and its customers will all come together to show their support to St. Jude during this holiday season," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "For three years in a row now, the entire LINE-X family has stepped up to support St. Jude and we are grateful for their help to our commitment of 'leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

