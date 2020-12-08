LINEDATA SERVICES : Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies

Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies

Linedata accelerates the transformation of its technology infrastructure, enhancing service delivery for its clients

Paris and Noida (India), 8 December 2020 – Linedata (LIN:FP), a global provider of credit finance and asset management technology, data and services, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading next-generation global technology company that helps large global enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. This follows agreements with Inetum (GFI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that underpin Linedata’s private and public cloud infrastructure.

In partnership with HCL, Linedata will implement new technologies and processes to enhance the quality, resilience and scalability for its core data center hosting and IT services. Linedata will leverage HCL’s state-of-the-art security services, provided by its global network of Cybersecurity Fusion Centers, and introduce new digital workplace practices with next-generation technologies.

Anvaraly Jiva, founder and CEO of Linedata, said: "Our clients are engaged in wide-ranging processes of digital transformation that touch all aspects of their businesses. With HCL, and our other technology partners, we are accelerating the transformation of our own products, services, and organization to enable and support this. HCL is at the cutting-edge of digital transformation and this partnership improves the scalability of our infrastructure and gives us access to some of the most advanced practices in the industry.”

This new agreement builds on Linedata’s success in working with HCL over the past 7 years on its CapitalStream solution , recently relaunched as a fully cloud-enabled, global platform for commercial loans.

Sudip Lahiri, SVP and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCL Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Linedata. There is a fantastic synergy between both organizations when it comes to innovation and experience working with financial services clients. This partnership is a great example of how HCL can provide end-to-end hosting platform and product development services for major fintech’s as they look to scale their businesses. Our engagement with Linedata is also further evidence of the great strides HCL has made in the French market in recent years.”

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years’ experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 169.7 million in 2019 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.

For more information, visit https://linedata.com/

ABOUT HCL TECHNOLOGIES

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations, and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended September 30, 2020, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.95 billion and its 153,085 ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries. For more information, visit https://www.hcltech.com/

