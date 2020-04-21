LineDrive Introduces New Sales EVP Carlo Emanuele

ITASCA, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LineDrive is announcing today that Carlo Emanuele has been named Executive Vice President of Sales of LineDrive, a nationwide consulting and sales agency focused on increasing worker safety and facility productivity. Carlo started April 13th and is based out of Grafton, WI.



We are excited to have Carlo join us and to expand LineDrive's abilities to be indispensable to all of our customers. His solid manufacturing and distribution background will foster synergy and growth within our clients and channel partners.

"Carlo is an influential leader that will take LineDrive to the next level," commented Jim Johnson, President of LineDrive.

Before joining LineDrive, Carlo spent 8 plus years at Brady Corporation, most recently as Director of Safety/Facility ID, SPC, and Safety Solutions, where he transformed Brady's sales team to deliver consistent compound growth after years of stagnant performance. Carlo also led the business through a plant move and dramatically improved profit and operational performance. Prior to his career at Brady, Carlo served in multiple leadership roles at Direct Supply, a leading long-term care distributor.

"LineDrive is a dynamic company leading from the front in our industry," stated Carlo Emanuele. "Having worked for larger companies, I am enthusiastic about the move to LineDrive. LineDrive offers a nimble approach to business without the bureaucracy. I am passionate about staying within this industry and feel LineDrive has a tremendous potential for growth that I am enthusiastic to be a part of."

Carlo Emanuele reports to Jim Johnson, CEO/President.

Carlo's direct reports are Jim Stringini, Kristin Kraai-Keely, and Scott Woods.

ABOUT LINEDRIVE:

LineDrive is a privately owned, nationwide consulting and sales agency focused on increasing worker safety and facility productivity. LineDrive's business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth over the past 20 years LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for Making Powerful Connections™!



For more about LineDrive's services and solutions please visit: www.linedriveu.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Anthony R. Crissie, LineDrive, 847-531-0512 acrissie@linedriveu.com

