Lineman killed on job was a dad of 3 and preacher, NC reports say. ‘One of the best’

A lineman and dad of three died after he came into contact with an energized line on the job, according to a North Carolina electrical company.

Brian Blankenship was working on a pole the afternoon of Aug. 8 when he was electrocuted, French Broad Electric Membership Corporation CEO Jeff Loven said in a statement shared with McClatchy News. Another lineman climbed the pole and lowered Blankenship to the ground.

Other crew members worked to resuscitate Blankenship until paramedics arrived, but he died at a hospital, Loven said.

“Bryan was a valuable, honest, hard working, dedicated employee respected by everyone who knew him. His loss is immeasurable and words cannot express how much we will all miss him,” Loven said in his statement.

The company referred to Blankenship as Bryan, but loved ones on social media used Brian.

Blankenship leaves behind his wife and three children, according to the company. Loved ones on social media remembered him as a father and a preacher.

“Everyone who knew Brian, knew He was a light, reflecting Jesus’ promises,” Blankenship’s mother-in-law wrote in a poem posted on Facebook. “There isn’t a soul who knew him on this earth who wasn’t touched by his kindness.”

“He was more than a pastor but a friend too. Nobody I’ve ever met like Brian. He was one of a kind,” another person posted on Facebook. “I’ve been sick to my stomach all evening over the news.”

“Brian Blankenship was one of the best men our family has ever had the privilege of knowing,” a third poster said on Facebook. “He’s been a friend for over 20 years. What a light and help he has been to our county, our families and so many churches.”

French Broad Electric Membership Corporation is based in Marshall, North Carolina, which is about 150 miles northwest of Charlotte.

