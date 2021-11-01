The lines to get into the COP26 climate summit are so long that government officials are missing meetings, report says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
In this article:
Masses of people queue as they arrive for the COP26 UN Climate Summit
Masses of people lining up upon arrival to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021. Anna Johnson/Associated Press

  • Entry to the UN climate summit is taking so long that officials are missing meetings, a BBC reporter said.

  • Mishal Husain said she was surrounded by officials "all missing meetings they are supposed to be in by now."

  • Another reporter said that country ambassadors were stuck in the rain for three hours.

The lines to get to enter the United Nations' COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, are so long that government officials are missing meetings, a report says.

The BBC news anchor Mishal Husain tweeted from the summit on Monday morning, sharing a picture of herself surrounded by tightly-packed people.

She said she was surrounded by "members of delegations from Maldives, Nepal and Russia all missing meetings they are supposed to be in by now."

Paul Waugh, chief political commentator at the i paper, also reported that officials were stuck.

He tweeted a message that he said he got from an unnamed UN employee, which described the entry as a "total and utter shambles" and said ambassadors were "held up in the rain for three hours."

Read the original article on Business Insider

