Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside hospitals for officers too common a sight

It’s become a far too common sight this summer in Dayton: Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside a hospital as officers or deputies show their support and concern for a fellow officer attacked on the job.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to Miami Valley Hospital the night of Aug. 10 after being shot in the head while she and her K-9 attempted a drug check during a traffic stop. As of Friday night, Burton continues clinging to life.

Just two weeks earlier, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates suffered fatal gunshot wounds while trying to rescue a woman reportedly shot inside a mobile home in Clark County. Investigators believe a man in that home opened fire, striking Yates. The well-liked deputy did not survive.

And another two weeks before that, Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was critically injured after being shot while trying to arrest a man for domestic violence. Ney continues to battle critical medical conditions and has survived numerous surgeries.

“These situations are extraordinarily tragic, we’ve dealt with them a lot here recently,” Dayton Sgt. Kyle Thomas, who also is local Fraternal Order of Police president, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

The trend holds up nationwide as well. The National Law enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found that in 2020, 45 law enforcement officers died line of duty deaths related to gunfire. That number jumped to 62 in 2021 and the number is 46 through late August.

The Richmond, Clark County and Clearcreek Township community members say the fallen officers are heroes, not statistics, and these incidents are a startling reminder of the danger that officers, deputies and troopers face each day.