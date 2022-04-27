Linesville man to trial for allegedly exposing self, sending sexually explicit materials to minor

Apr. 27—TITUSVILLE — A Linesville-area man has been ordered held for trial for allegedly exposing himself and sending sexually explicit material to a minor last year.

Brandon R. McNulty, 25, of 3315 Freedom Way, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a total of six counts — two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, and open lewdness.

Police allege McNulty intentionally contacted a 13-year-old and sent sexually explicit material to a Blooming Valley-area address between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols of Titusville, McNulty now faces trial during the September criminal trial term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bond.