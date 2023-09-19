Linesville woman pleads guilty to federal gun charges

Sep. 19—ERIE — A 48-year-old Linesville woman who illegally possessed three firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty last week to two federal firearms charges in U.S. District Court in Erie.

Suzanne Ray King, who resides in the 15500 block of Hindman Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 before Baxter. King faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

King admitted to possessing the weapons despite a prior felony conviction. She was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in November 2005, according to the indictment in the case. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

In August 2021, King possessed a Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber pistol, a Remington Model 700 .243-caliber rifle and a Mossberg Model 185D 20-gauge shotgun, according to the indictment. The Mossberg had been sawed-off.

King pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of an unregistered firearm in relation to the sawed-off shotgun and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Assistant United States Attorney Molly W. Anglin is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of King.

King remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

