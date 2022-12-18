Lingerie and Limos: Ex-home care owner allegedly spent her Kentucky patients’ money

A former owner of a home care facility in Argillite, in Greenup County just outside of Ashland, was indicted on several federal charges after she allegedly swindled patients of the home out of thousands of dollars of their own money.

Donna Sue Glass is facing seven counts of wire fraud after she allegedly defrauded two elderly patients during 2018 to fund business expenses and personal purchases at Victoria’s Secret, Pawsitive Petcare, Chewy.com, Classy Limousine, and Sun Tan City.

According to court documents, Glass allegedly was listed as a signor on a bank account of an elderly male resident at the Glass Family Care Home with dementia. Documents allege Glass would use her signatory authority on the man’s bank account to make personal purchases using his money without his knowledge or consent.

She made the purchases via check, debit card and bank wire, according to court records.

On January 2, 2018, Glass is noted to have transferred $100 from the man’s bank account to her own, and spent $671 at Pawsitive Petcare in the man’s name.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Glass is reported to have spent $66.76 at Victoria’s Secret, and $400 at Classy Limousine. Later in March, she allegedly used the man’s card at Chewy.com for 117.26. The last recorded transaction listed in court documents is at Sun Tan City for $62.99.

Court documents state Glass also defrauded an elderly female patient of the Glass Family Care Home, for whom she was listed as the legal guardian and landlord.

“(Glass) increased (the victim’s) rent well beyond her income so that (the victim) would incur substantial debt to (Glass),” documents state.

The victim’s retirement checks were directed to Glass under the pretense that Glass was acting in the victim’s benefits and satisfying her debts and depleting nearly the entirety of the victim’s savings to make personal and business-related purchases.

“All the while, failing to pay all of (the victim’s) daily costs of living at her new residential living facility,” court records state.

Glass allegedly wired $1,080.90 of the victim’s retirement check to a personal bank account.

Glass faces prison time of up to 20 years, and a fine of no more than $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, and supervised release for no more than three years.