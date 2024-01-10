Lingering snowfall, hazardous travel conditions expected today

Jan. 9—A Winter Storm Warning remains in place across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas as snowfall lingers through Tuesday morning. Here's the latest on expected conditions:

The St. Joseph area received 2 to 4 inches of wet snow overnight, leaving many area roads partially to completely covered. Light to moderate periods of snow are expected to continue through late morning, before tapering off this afternoon. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches is anticipated before the system makes its exit, bringing overall totals of 3 to 6 inches through most of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

Slick roadways and patchy blowing snow will make for hazardous travel conditions through most of today, with refreezing becoming a concern as temperatures fall through the 20s and into the teens tonight.

