Lingo Enhances Network and Technology Platforms

Strong customer demand prompts the expansion of network and technology platforms

ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications, LLC, ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets, announced today that it has recently upgraded and expanded its network and technology platforms in response to customer and sales demand.

Highlights:

Sansay SBC Expansion – Lingo, in response to customer and volume demand, expanded its existing geo-redundant Sansay SBC (session border controller) network facilities by adding an additional high availability pair. This upgrade improves redundancy as well as adds volume capacity to absorb current and anticipated customer and voice minute growth.

Bandwidth and Peering Upgrade – Lingo, in response to customer and volume demand, upgraded its existing high-speed IP connectivity by partnering with Verizon for access. This upgrade adds an additional tier 1 provider to our carrier-class IP network and improves redundancy, helping to ensure top-notch service to carrier, commercial, and consumer business lines.

CNAM Upgrade – Lingo, in an effort to provide best in class services to its users has partnered with Telo to provide highly accurate Caller Name data. Telo's OpenCNAM API provides a simple, elegant, and RESTful solution for caller ID data, and offers expert support.

"We continue to indulge in the efforts of optimization, and it's satisfying to know that the momentum of growth is there to drive our work," said Tim Carmel, VP Network Operations and Engineering of Lingo. "Our teams are aligned, and we're privileged to help develop the infrastructure that will take Lingo into the future."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, managed services and network services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns both a nationwide IP-based Cloud/UC communications network as well as an expansive North American FG-D network serving many of the largest global Carrier customers. Lingo is proud to provide exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information, please visit lingo.com.

About Sansay

Sansay is the leading independent provider of high-performance VoIP infrastructure for session control applications. Sansay's global base of over 300 service provider customers includes wholesale, prepaid, hosted business, residential, and wireless operators. Sansay's award-winning VSXi and transcoding products deliver superior efficiency and flexibility via highly sophisticated routing capabilities, high-performance switching, and the combination of high available (HA) redundancy with network-wide licensing. Sansay was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. www.sansay.com.

