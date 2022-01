Reuters

In a small tailoring workshop in Kabul, 29-year-old Afghan entrepreneur Sohaila Noori looks on as her dramatically reduced workforce of around 30 women sew scarves, dresses and baby clothes. A few months ago, before the hardline Islamist Taliban movement seized power in August, she employed more than 80 people, mostly women, across three different textile workshops. "In the past, we had so much work to do," said Noori, who was determined to keep her business running in order to employ as many women as she could.