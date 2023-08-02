LinkedIn request lands Somerset man in court for allegedly breaking restraining order

SOMERVILLE - A state Appellate Court has reversed the dismissal of a charge brought against a Somerset County man for allegedly violating a final restraining order when he asked to join the victim's LinkedIn network.

The panel reversed Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan's dismissal of the contempt charge brought against Adam Brensinger for violating the order which prohibited all contact or communication with the victim.

The final restraining order was entered against Brensinger on Jan. 19, 2022, but just before midnight on Feb. 27, 2022 the victim received an email that asked her to allow him to join her LinkedIn network, court papers say.

The victim did not allow Brensinger to join her network and the next day, she contacted police and he was charged with violating the terms of the restraining order. Court papers say he admitted having a LinkedIn account but denied trying to join the victim’s network.

On April 27, 2022 Shanahan dismissed the charge as “de minimis,’ meaning although it may be technically illegal, no harm was done.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office appealed the judge’s decision and the appellate court agreed, saying the judge “abused his discretion.”

In its decision, the appellate court ruled the judge “improperly made fact findings in dismissing the contempt charge as de minimis.” The appellate court also said the judge erred in ruling the LinkedIn request did not violate the final restraining order.

The court also ruled that Shanahan, as assignment judge in the vicinage, should have first determined if Brensinger was guilty and then ruled whether the offense was too trivial to prosecute.

The appellate court wrote that when Brensinger sought to communicate with the victim, that was “precisely the type of activity that the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act is designed to prevent.” The state Supreme Court and appellate panels have “repeatedly” found contempt charges appropriate when the subject of a restraining order seeks to send a message to the victim, the court said.

The appellate court also rejected Shanahan’s reasoning that the LinkedIn message was too trivial.

“Domestic violence victims have often suffered prolonged abuse they obtain a restraining order,” the appellate panel wrote. “Accordingly, any type of communication should not be presumed trivial because ultimately that communication must be evaluated in light of the victim’s fear and the turmoil she or he has experienced.”

