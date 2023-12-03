The Links, Incorporated holds Holiday Jazz Brunch in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holiday season kicked off at Saturday’s annual Holiday Jazz Brunch put on by the Little Rock chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

The jazz brunch took place at the venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

The links is an international women’s organization that has provided services to families and youth, as well as historically black colleges and universities since 1946.

“The work that we are able to do within our community, we are able to do more together, and we have really been able to put our stamp on central Arkansas, so we’ve been very excited about that,” Lana Nayles from The Links, Incorporated said.

Well-known Emmy-nominated actor, producer and director Keshia Knight-Pulliam sat down for a fireside chat with our own Donna Terrell as a part of the event.

To learn more about The Links, Incorporated, visit them online at LinksInc.org.

