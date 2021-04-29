Linneus woman indicted for manslaughter in crash that killed 30-year-old last year

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 28—An Aroostook County woman was indicted Wednesday on manslaughter and other charges stemming from a fatal crash last year in Howland off Interstate 95.

Leslie Greenlaw, 32, of Linneus also is charged with aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants, drug trafficking and drug possession. She was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Greenlaw's passenger, Ted MacArthur, 30, of Fort Fairfield was ejected from the car and died at the scene May 16, according to the Maine State Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was driving a 2003 Subaru Forester south on I-95 near mile marker 217 at about 7:36 p.m. when she drifted from the passing lane into the median before coming back onto the highway and overcorrecting, causing the Subaru to rotate and sending it down the median embankment, according to state police.

Greenlaw was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

An arraignment date has not been set.

If convicted of the most serious charge of manslaughter, Greenlaw faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

