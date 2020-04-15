LINQTO presents Virtual Investor Conference, digital opportunities amid COVID-19

Virtual event gathering investors and founders to trade in real-time on a mobile app

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , a leader in liquidity for the private sector, is proud to present the inaugural Virtual Investor Conference on April 29, 2020, from 8 am - 5 pm PT. Utilizing their virtual platform, Keiretsu Connect , they are doing their part during these difficult times to not only keep our community safe by staying at home but also help us stay connected and support on-going investment opportunities. Multiple global networks of investors will come together for a full day of presentations, discussions, and investment opportunities with today's leading acorns (early-stage companies) and unicorns.

An expert advice panel to discuss "Investing During These Changing Times" will include Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner at Fifth Era and Keiretsu Capital, Tim Draper (General Partner, Draper Network), Kelly Rodriques (CEO of Forge Global) and Bart Stephens (General Partner of Blockchain Capital). There will also be a special fireside chat with Greg Kidd, Strategic Advisor at Linqto and the first investor in Square and Twitter.

Early-stage companies with a COVID-19 product will be among the 12 presenting Acorns along with 3 top pre-IPO Unicorns. Accredited investors will be able to gain immediate access to affordable, accessible and liquid interests to invest in real-time using the Linqto app - available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

"Presenting companies are working on products or solutions that are positively impacting the current issues we are all experiencing as a result of COVID-19," said Karim Nurani, Chief Strategy Officer at Linqto. "Whether they be medical solutions or helping the world stay connected these global companies are currently working on solutions the world needs."

For more information and to RSVP visit https://bit.ly/2xP198o

About Linqto:

Linqto is a technology-enabled online investment platform allowing Accredited Investors to identify, evaluate, invest and trade securities in the world's leading Unicorns. Linqto makes it simple, inexpensive and quick to access global private securities markets. Linqto provides liquidity for private securities markets. Founders, VCs, and employees can realize early returns and liquidity without waiting for an IPO or trade sale. Companies can stay private longer by providing liquidity on an on-going basis, not just at exit. Linqto's technology-enabled Investment Platform will democratize the private market for Accredited Investors the way Schwab and Fidelity made listed equities trading accessible to investors.

For more information visit www.linqto.com .

About Keiretsu Connect:

Keiretsu Connect connects accredited investor members from 53 chapters across 26 countries on 4 continents and allows them to view curated deals from all over the world. It allows investor members to see more deal flow and make informed investment decisions through the power of the Keiretsu Forum network. For more information visit https://www.keiretsuconnect.com/ .

