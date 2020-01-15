Lion at Chicago-area zoo dies after mysterious fall, less than 2 weeks after mate's death

Within the span of two weeks, Brookfield Zoo in Illinois has lost both its African lions.

In a press release posted online, the zoo announced the death of its 14-year-old female lion Isis, who fell 15 feet into her enclosure's moat on Monday. Isis' death comes less than two weeks after her mate, 13-year-old Zenda, was euthanized for age-related issues on Jan. 2.

“Obviously it’s a devastating loss to us," Bill Zeigler, the Chicago Zoological Society's senior vice president of animal programs, told USA TODAY. "Our staff developed very strong bonds with all the animals we maintain, so it’s been very hard on them.”

Zoo staff checked on Isis at 9 a.m. Monday and all appeared well. About 30 minutes later, however, she was found lying on the floor of the moat.

According to Zeigler, Isis received immediate medical attention, and no major fractures were observed, though the lion did show signs of seizures, perhaps due to tissue swelling that put pressure on her vertebrae.

Isis received overnight treatment, but when her prognosis did not improve Tuesday, it was determined she would be euthanized.

Though Isis and Zenda were the zoo's only lions, Zeigler said they have plans to acquire two new male lions. There is no date set for their arrival.

Zeigler noted the zoo's lion enclosure meets all animal safety standards and that 15 feet is "not a very large drop for a large cat."

“This habitat has held large cats since 1934, and this is the first time we’ve experienced a traumatic injury like this from an animal going into the moat," he said. “We are looking at the habitat, and whether there will be modifications made will be determined.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brookfield Zoo in Chicago loses female lions two weeks after her mate