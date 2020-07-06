Lion Electric and Boivin Evolution Announce Initial Sales of Lion8 Zero Emission Refuse Trucks to Waste Connections

QUEBEC, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Co. (Lion) and Boivin Evolution (BEV) are proud to announce the first sales of Lion8 chassis with fully automated side load bodies to Waste Connections, Inc., a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the U.S. and Canada. The introduction of these electric vehicles into markets in Washington and Florida will represent the first applications of zero-emission trucks with fully electric waste collection bodies and automated arms in North America.

For Waste Connections, this investment furthers the Company's sustainability efforts and is consistent with its commitment to growing and expanding its environmental initiatives through technology and innovation. Developed for the electric market, the combination of the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading body offers a cost-effective waste management solution, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are excited to lead the industry with the introduction of the Lion-Boivin electric vehicles to our markets and look forward to expanding their application," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and CEO of Waste Connections. "This investment in zero emission vehicles furthers our continuing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and expand our capabilities within the communities we serve."

The advantages of the Lion8 with BEV

Range of 130 miles for a full day of operation (1,200 homes) on a single charge

No noise pollution

Optimal visibility and turning radius

Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

No hydraulic pumps, valves, tubings, hoses and fluid. All arm and body movements are powered by the battery that drives electric motors for each function

Overnight recharging when the truck is not in operation and when demand for electricity is lower, which reduces energy costs

Savings of up to 80% on total energy costs

60% lower service costs thanks to the simple, low-maintenance electric powertrain that has few components

Oil-free operation with very few moving parts

Longer lasting brakes due to regenerative braking system

Never before have waste collection trucks been so beneficial to our planet, our society, and our quality of life.

"We are thankful to Waste Connections for leading the heavy-duty electric movement and we are excited that they have chosen Lion in assisting them for their transition to a zero-emission fleet. I am highly confident that Lion's all-electric refuse trucks will be a valuable addition to Waste Connection's operations. I hope this transaction inspires everyone seeking an economic, sustainable and environmental transportation solution to leverage the substantial benefits of electrification"

– Marc Bedard, CEO - Founder, The Lion Electric Co.

"We are proud to have been chosen by Waste Connections for the electrification of their fleet of refuse collection trucks. This introduction of electric vehicles is the beginning of a new tendency towards a cleaner environment."

- Claude Boivin, Founder and CEO, Boivin Evolution

