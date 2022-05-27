The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at The Lion Electric Company's (TSE:LEV) future prospects. The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The CA$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$43m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Lion Electric's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Lion Electric

Lion Electric is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 Canadian Machinery analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$61m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 96%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Lion Electric's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Lion Electric, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Lion Electric's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Lion Electric worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lion Electric is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lion Electric’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.