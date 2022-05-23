Lion Grounds Cafe teaches skills and serves the Red Lion school community
Lion Grounds Cafe inside the Red Lion Area Senior High School teaches students business skills and serves the school community.
From the Steelers' infamous bumblebee jerseys to the Wizards' upcoming cherry blossom jerseys, here's a look at the worst (and best) uniform alternates.
These two should be beasts for Michigan!
After becoming fast friends, two Twinsburg natives graduate Kent State at the age of 18
Anastasiia Kalatur - Sunday, 22 May 2022, 06:43 Russian troops have deployed several Iskander-M mobile short range ballistic missile systems in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which shares a border with Ukraine.
Neill said it didn't occur to him how big the age gap was until he saw he was listed in a magazine article titled "Old Geezers and Gals."
The gun control crowd, personified by the governor of New York, makes errors in its arguments and shows misunderstandings of fundamental liberties.
Black Greek-letter organizations have historically played a significant role in the lives of Black university students.
Millions in India and Pakistan have had to toil through the hottest spring on record, in conditions that scientists fear will soon regularly afflict billions thanks to climate change.
If confirmed, the man would bring the known U.S. case count to 2
The Combat Diver Qualification Course is a tough test of participants' diving know-how and ability to perform under pressure.
Cleveland High School students are protesting the departure of the school’s principal, and the woman who was appointed to be the new principal has withdrawn from the position.
Two new laws in South Carolina require every school give elementary school teachers a 30-minute break each day without students and ban districts from turning over school lunch debt to collection agencies.
Carolyn Lett, Director of Diversity at Roeper School, said the teacher had "her biology hat on" but "didn't realize the sensitivity" of the issue.
An Orange County, California, high school is under fire over an offensive prom invitation that involves George Floyd, a Black man who died in 2020 after an
Rylie Tam and Megan Walls have enjoyed great academic success while attending Santa Fe High School in Alachua.
Shanna Bennett chose a career in business psychology thinking she'd make enough to pay her debts. Now she wishes she'd considered community college.
"I'm pleading with all intensity that I could muster up with no voice. Please get my son to the hospital, please," Alishia Hicks said.
An effort to pass a “parental bill of rights” in New Hampshire came to an end Tuesday after House Republicans and Democrats voiced concerns the bill could require schools to “out” students’ gender identities to their parents and exacerbate teen suicide rates. “There are a lot of great parents out there,” said Rep. Kimberly Rice, […]
Minority and LGBTQ students described feeling like they are living through a time where their set of values, or even their very identities, are under attack.
The district is recommending the purchase of three curriculums for English language arts and reading from two companies for a total of $5.5 million.