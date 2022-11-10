Lion Posim Berhad (KLSE:LIONPSIM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Lion Posim Berhad (KLSE:LIONPSIM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lion Posim Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0079 = RM5.8m ÷ (RM871m - RM129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Lion Posim Berhad has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Lion Posim Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lion Posim Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that Lion Posim Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 41% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Lion Posim Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Lion Posim Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 45% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Lion Posim Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

