Lionel Richie: A life written in song

Keanu Reeves fans are in for a treat -- the actor has scored a major role in a new TV series, and backing him are none other than Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Hulu announced Thursday that Reeves will star in and executive produce the streamer's adaptation of Erik Larson's bestselling novel, "Devil in the White City." According to the streaming service, the book "tells the story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, a serial killer and the man behind the 'Murder Castle' at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but brilliant architect who races to make his mark on the world."