A lioness at a German zoo ate her 2 cubs just days after they were born, and zookeepers are shocked

Zoo Leipzig





A lioness at a German zoo ate and killed her cubs just days after giving birth to them.

Kigali from Leipzig Zoo was a first-time mother and ate her cubs during grooming, the zoo wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It added that an autopsy was impossible.

It's possible that the deaths were down to Kigali's inexperience, or that the cubs had development problems, the zoo suggested.

CNN spoke to an expert in animal behavioral ecology, who said that this was not a unique phenomenon, but that it did occur more frequently in captivity than with those animals in the wild.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

Kigali, a lioness at Leipzig Zoo in eastern Germany, ate and killed her cubs just days after giving birth to them, the zoo confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Our two lion babies are dead," the zoo wrote in the heartfelt post, adding: "We are shocked and sad."

Kigali gave birth to her first cubs on Friday and initially seemed to be taking good care of them, the zoo said.

"The inexperienced lioness also took care of her cubs in the evening before suddenly completely eating the two cubs while grooming them," the zoo said. "An autopsy and thus an examination of the cubs cannot take place because of this."

Read more: A terrifying video shows a captive lioness try to pounce on a toddler through a zoo's glass barrier

Maria Saegebarth, a spokesperson for the zoo, told CNN that Kigali displayed no unusual behavior before eating her cubs, and had been eating normally throughout the day.

Lion and cub More

Shutterstock

"This is a kind of natural behavior, as it happens in nature, too," Saegebarth added.

They were the first lions to be born at Leipzig Zoo in 15 years, CNN reported.

According to Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the zoo suggested that the infanticide may have been down to Kigali's inexperience, or that the cubs had development problems.

In the Facebook post, the zoo said that Kigali would be kept in the maternal enclosure for the next couple of days before being returned to the main enclosure with the cubs' father, Majo.

CNN spoke to Maren Huck, a lecturer in animal behavioral ecology at the University of Derby in the UK, who told them that lionesses eating their cubs was not a unique phenomenon, but that it did occur more frequently in captivity than with those animals in the wild.

"If the cubs themselves behave strangely, that might be a reason for animals to eat their offspring," Huck said.

"If their infant doesn't respond as an infant should do, it's not recognized as an infant and therefore the maternal instinct doesn't kick in."

Huck went on: "It is more likely in captivity because there are more factors that would contribute. It is well known that if animals in captivity are stressed, they are more likely to eat their cubs.

"On the other hand, they're less likely to be malnourished in a zoo. In the wild, if a female isn't fit enough herself, she is more likely to eat her cubs."

Huck added that the tragedy was unlikely to be down to welfare conditions at Leipzig Zoo, but that they should carefully monitor the next lion birth: "If it doesn't happen again, it's more likely due to inexperience of the mother, or health problems in the infant."

NOW WATCH: This Disney hotel serves adorable character-themed dim sum