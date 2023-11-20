Lions begin quick turnaround ahead of Thanksgiving game vs. Packers
Dan Campbell joked Monday that the final four minutes of the Lions' win over Chicago was "the best football we've played all year." Jeanna Trotman reports from Allen Park.
Dan Campbell sure knows how to explain a tense moment.
