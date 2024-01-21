Lions' Brian Branch sacks Baker Mayfield
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch had a key sack on Baker Mayfield.
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch had a key sack on Baker Mayfield.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's Lions at Cowboys game.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
The Bucs won't have the crowd behind them this week.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
As I write this, snow's gracing New York City — an increasingly rare treat thanks to our changing climate. After all, one of the promises of headsets like the Vision Pro is that they transport the wearer away from the stresses of everyday life to more optimistic realities -- at least for a spell. Brian went hands on with the Vision Pro this week.
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
Ever listened to the same song on a loop for a week? This sound is for you.
William Sonoma's decision to hold the line on pricing could boost future profitability.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions match.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
DeepMind, the Google AI R&D lab, believes that the key to more capable AI systems might lie in uncovering new ways to solve challenging geometry problems. To that end, DeepMind today unveiled AlphaGeometry -- a system that the lab claims can solve as many geometry problems as the average International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist. AlphaGeometry, the code for which was open sourced this morning, solves 25 Olympiad geometry problems within the standard time limit, beating the previous state-of-the-art system's 10.
It’s one of my go-to kitchen appliances for chopping, slicing, kneading and beyond.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.