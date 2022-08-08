Lions Gate Entertainment's (NYSE:LGF.A) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lions Gate Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0019 = US$13m ÷ (US$9.1b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Lions Gate Entertainment has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 6.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Lions Gate Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lions Gate Entertainment here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Lions Gate Entertainment. To be more specific, the ROCE was 2.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Lions Gate Entertainment becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Lions Gate Entertainment's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 26% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.2%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 60% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

