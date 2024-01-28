Lions Hosting Watch Party at Ford Field

Autoblog

Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.