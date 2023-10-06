Lions list Amon-Ra St. Brown as doubtful vs. Panthers
The Lions' Week 5 injury report includes Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as doubtful against the Panthers.
The Lions' Week 5 injury report includes Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as doubtful against the Panthers.
Get those daily fantasy football lineups ready to crush any contest in Week 5 with Dalton Del Don's primer.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri drops his Week 5 tips to triumph in your league.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
The blond bombshell, 56, has found "freedom" in no longer spending hours getting glam. But is this the start of the "natural beauty revolution"? An expert tells Yahoo that the marriage between stars and self-improvement through makeup and cosmetics has been around "as long as there's been celebrity culture."
There's a comfort in watching movies like "The Proposal" and "Coming to America" that you've seen over and over.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!