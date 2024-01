Detroit Lions pro bowl tight end Sam LaPorta has an "outside shot" of playing in Sunday's playoff game, head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. LaPorta, who broke NFL and franchise records on Sunday, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the win over the Vikings. "LaPorta has an outside shot now. In 48 hours, we'll know a lot with him," Campbell said. "But, he's got an outside shot."

