My Lions team-mate JPR was the best full-back the game has ever seen – full stop

Whenever I spoke to players who I was coaching about teamwork and legacy, I would always remind them that it was never about who was playing beside you, but the way that those team-mates make you feel – that’s what you remember. And when I heard the tragic news about JPR Williams’ death, that’s exactly what I felt. That feeling of being on the pitch with JPR.

We were team-mates on the “Invincibles” tour, the Lions’ visit to South Africa in 1974 where we went 22 matches unbeaten. We started together in all four Tests and his playing style and demeanour on that tour was instrumental to how I would view the sport as my career progressed.

The Welshman was the best full-back the game has ever seen. Full stop. There have been some fantastic full-backs in rugby but, for me, he is still my No 1. If I had to pick one to play with again, it would be him every day of the week. It was a pleasure to play alongside him; what I felt for him was greater than respect.

JPR was an incredibly strong character – tough as teak – and such a good, natural team-mate. He led by example but he encouraged, too. He was such a hard man. Anyone who played against him knew that. You didn’t win a game easily if JPR was against you. I know that because most of our encounters did come with us on opposing teams, in Wales versus Scotland fixtures. But, when you played with him, you could not have had more support or a feeling of strength. He never took a backwards step, exemplified by those 99 calls where he’d sprint from full-back to get involved in a scrap with the forwards.

JPR was tough as teak and unbreakable on the brutal Lions tour of South Africa in 1974 - Colorsport.

In 1974, Dick Milliken and I were in the centres for the Lions. It was after the second Test in Pretoria, a 28-9 victory, where he said to both of us: “I really enjoy playing behind you two. I know I don’t have to cover you.” It was a throwaway line that he probably never even remembered saying but Dick and I never forgot it. It was that sort of impact he had on players. No one came through the midfield in those four Tests. We didn’t want to let him down. We wanted to live up to that respect. These were the days of four-month tours, over 20 matches. You wouldn’t have wanted to have played with anyone else. It was not just the calibre of the player, but the calibre of the man.

On the field, he was so powerful and solid. He was not just a last line of defence, he was an attack stopper; a momentum halter. That famous tackle on Jean-François Gourdon, in the 1976 Grand Slam-clinching game for Wales at Cardiff Arms Park, will live long in the memory. The Frenchman was almost clattered into the stands as he dived for the corner. A towering presence in one of the most towering teams in the history of the sport.

He was an outstanding running full-back, too. He was such an influencer in that regard, mixing immaculate ball skills with granite defence. Rugby had never seen a full-back like him. With Scotland, we had Andy Irvine – another of the game’s greatest runners – but he was pushed out to the wing for the 1974 tour to accommodate JPR’s doggedness. He read the game so well and had such an instinctive feel for not just rugby but all sports - he won the British Junior title at Wimbledon, remember, beating David Lloyd in straight sets in 1966. And how about that drop goal to seal the 1971 Lions series victory in New Zealand? He was a powerhouse presence on the field.

Off the pitch, he enjoyed his beer and he could have a laugh. He could down his beers, too! He put a few people under the table in South Africa.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that wonderful tour. There is a big reunion scheduled for Belfast in June but now there will be one less legend present. JPR was one of the most outstanding rugby players of all time. He will be sorely missed.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.